FREYR says that it is collaborating with its joint venture partners from Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP) to accelerate the development of Giga America, the company’s first US Gigafactory.

In addition to the JV with KSP – which aims position the partners among the largest battery manufacturers in the US – FREYR has already established a long-term partnership with 24M Technologies, also based in the Boston area. FREYR’s battery manufacturing process will be initially based on 24M’s SemiSolid platform.

“The U.S. is a critical strategic market for FREYR. With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. is on a path to accelerate the buildout of clean, localized battery supply chains, which dovetails with our long-term strategy. As we proceed with site selection for Giga America, establishing our first U.S. location in close proximity to our partners at 24M will enhance technology development, collaboration, personnel development, and strategic coordination,” says Tom Einar Jensen, FREYR’s CEO, in a press release.

With commercial momentum building following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, FREYR says that it is accelerating the development timetable for Giga America. The CEO continues to say that as the company proceed with its plans to accelerate its US expansion, FREYR’s Boston presence will play a supporting role in its efforts to recruit key talent, strengthen strategic partnerships, and establish clean, localized battery supply chains.