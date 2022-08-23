© Hentec RPS

Pulsar solderability test system determines how well molten solder wets on solderable surfaces of electronic components, and the Photon steam aging system provides accelerated life testing. The Pulsar utilises a dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis. The system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.

The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications. These steam aging systems complement component lead tinning machines designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military applications.

