© Qlife

“The new agreement with Scanfil is a milestone for Qlife. As part of our long-term strategy, we initiated the outsourcing a while ago, and we expect the cooperation to give us both a better flexibility towards the market and a positive effect on our costs,” says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife Holding, in a press release.

In line with the company’s overall business plan, Qlife initiated an outsourcing cooperation with Scanfil during the second quarter of 2021 with the aim to move out all device manufacturing by mid-2022. The target is to reach a capacity of 1,000 devices per month in 2023 to support the medical device company's roll-out and go-to-market plans, and eventually scale to volumes that can service consumer markets. Scanfil's facility in Åtvidaberg, Sweden, will support Qlife.

Thomas Warthoe continues to explain that Scanfil has the know-how and the network to provide Qlife with security in terms of scale, pricing, and global supply.