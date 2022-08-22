© SmartTec Nordic

“SmartTec Nordic has a long history in the electronics industry with their capability to develop customized hardware and software to meet local needs,” SAYS Lars M. Nielsen, global account and regional sales manager, Nordson Electronics Solutions, Europe, in a press release. “They have strong technical expertise with turn-key solutions and great interactions with customers.”

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, smartTec Nordic provides sales, engineering, applications development, parts, and service for ASYMTEK products, as well as the other Nordson product lines of SELECT and DAGE, already in their portfolio.

The Danish company is a part of smartTec Gmbh, headquartered in Germany, who have supported the ASYMTEK product line for many years. A demonstration facility – more than 400 square metres – near Frankfurt, Germany runs full conformal coating and dispensing production lines for test and process development for customers.