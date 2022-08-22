© BlueHalo

"We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with leaders from across New Mexico and the local Albuquerque community as we partner to transform the state into a hub of space technology," says Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo CEO, in a press release. "These partnerships–along with our investments in leading facilities and a strong workforce–will enable BlueHalo to not only meet the demand for current products and programs but to collaborate, innovate, and develop our nation's next technological breakthroughs critical to National Security."

The company says that the campus will accommodate continued technology innovation and rapid transition to manufacturing for BlueHalo products across multiple mission areas, including Advanced RF Systems; Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and Directed Energy; Laser Communications; and Space-Qualified Electronics and Systems, such as Stabilized Precision Optics and Tracking (SPOT) products.

BlueHalo currently employs 300 professionals on its SS&TP campus, including researchers, engineers, hardware and software developers, and security and intelligence experts. The new facility will create more than 70 additional jobs.

In addition to expanded office space, the new location features fully-equipped research and development labs, a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF), and 37,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing space.