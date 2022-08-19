© Incap

For nearly 30 years, Hanno Septer, managed the Baltic branch of Arrow, providing electronic components to the market.

According to Incap’s President and CEO Otto Pukk, Septer is an excellent addition to the team as he has long-term experience in the field and understands the needs of Incap’s decentralised business model.

“It is a great win for Incap to have Hanno in our team as an exceptionally experienced colleague in the field of electronic components. He believes in our decentralized business model, understands the accompanying needs and is willing to work globally with our entire international group with the goal of developing synergy between our units,” says Pukk, in a press release.

Hanno Septer’s role at Incap will be the strategic management of sourcing and purchases at the global level of the entire group, in cooperation with Incap units located in different countries. Together with Incap’s President and CFO team, Septer is part of the company’s head office team and will cooperate with Incap’s factories in different countries daily.