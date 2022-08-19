© Eurocell

The battery manufacturer intends to construct its new Gigafactory in two phases reaching full capacity as early as 2025. The first phase will produce advanced battery cells at scale by early 2023 for existing European customers. The second phase, potentially on the same site, will be capable of producing more than 40 million cells per year by 2025, the company states in a press release.

Representing an initial investment of USD 800 million rising to USD 2 billion by 2028 to support the fast growing Energy Storage market in Europe, the Gigafactory is said to create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

Eurocell has set a goal of producing ‘production ready’ technologies in just 12 months – faster than other Gigafactories.

“With rapid expansion plans in Europe, Eurocell is encouraged by the positive engagement we have had with both the Dutch Government and NOM investment and development agency for the Northern Netherlands over the last few months. As we enter the final stages of discussions, we are confident that we will be able to confirm the exact location of our first European Gigafactory in the near future,” says Nick Clay, Chief Commercial Officer, Eurocell EMEA, in the press release.

Eurocell says that its batteries, which are developed in Korea, have a considerable technical advantage which makes them last over ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion cells – the company has however been quiet regarding the chemistry behind its technology.