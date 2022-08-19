© SVI Group

The company’s workforce in Cambodia has also increased from 500 employees to 800 employees currently – however, SVI says that it expects to reach a workforce of 1000 people by the end of 2022.

In Q3, and Q4 of 2022, SVI AEC will continue to maintain the growth of its existing customer group and also receive several customer transfers from SVI Thailand. This is mainly due to the cost-efficient solution and the US tax benefits that AEC is able to offer to SVI Group’s existing customers, a press release reads.

SVI AEC says it continues to actively recruit new employees for all functions including engineers, production management and office staff.