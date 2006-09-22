Würth Elektronik invests in<br>new Orbotech plotter and AOI

Orbotech, S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Würth Electronik GmbH & Co. KG has purchased two LP-9008™ laser plotting systems and a Discovery™ automated optical inspection (AOI) system for use in its multi-plant operation in Germany specializing in small- to medium-size orders with a solutions-based approach.

Mr. Jörg Murawski, General Manager at Würth Electronik, said: "Our strategy is based on added-value and a 'more than you expect' approach with our customers. This strategy influences all aspects of our operation, including our decisions about production equipment. We believe that having Orbotech's most advanced AOI and laser plotting solutions will provide us with the best-in-class technology at these manufacturing stages and give us advantages for ensuring top quality products and guaranteed customer satisfaction."



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A., commented: "As a quality and technology oriented company which is constantly investing in new equipment and technology to advance its capabilities, Würth decided to make this step forward to the latest generation of AOI and laser plotting systems to benefit from the outstanding performance that our new solutions provide for today's demanding production requirements. We are confident that their decision will bring them excellent results for their operation in terms of time-to-market, cost reduction and quality improvement."