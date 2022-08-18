© EV Technology Group

The announcement follows the recent announcement of the proposed acquisition by EV Technology Group of Fablink Group – a UK-based contract manufacturer – who operate seven manufacturing and assembly sites with over 750 employees. Fablink operates its ‘Streamline Automotive’ Division, which services the increasing demand in the UK for contract vehicle assembly services, especially in the electric vehicle sector.

The company says in a press release that the new Silverstone facility will allow EV Technology Group and its subsidiaries to rapidly expand electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly capacity, supporting its vision of electrifying iconic brands.

As EV Technology Group looks to expand its house of brands, this new facility will be home to the Company’s electric vehicle engineering and development hub, whilst also providing facilities for Streamline Automotive for vehicle assembly and finishing.