© Nidec Electronics Production | August 17, 2022
Nidec to build new Bulgarian development centre
The Japanese manufacturer of electric motors is planning to establish a new development centre in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Nidec will initially invest USD 3.5 million in the new development centre in Sofia, which is expected to hire 100 engineers by the end of the year.
According to a press release from the Bulgarian Ministry of Innovation and Growth, the engineers hired at the new centre will focus on developing next generation hardware and software for the Japanese company.
Ad