Once in production, the North Macedonian MicroFactory will be the Company’s 3rd MicroFactory globally, with the first being the completed factory in Aachen, Germany MicroFactory and the second – which is in progress – in Bulgaria.

The new MicroFactory will be constructed in the country's Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZ), and once completed the company anticipates a production capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles per year. e.GO is currently projected to kick off production in the last quarter of 2024. The project is also expectd to create up to 900 new jobs in the country, a press release reads.