German EV manufacturer expands to North Macedonia
Next.e.GO Mobile, a German producer of urban electric vehicles, has entered into an agreement with the Republic of North Macedonia to build a MicroFactory near the city of Tetovo.
Once in production, the North Macedonian MicroFactory will be the Company’s 3rd MicroFactory globally, with the first being the completed factory in Aachen, Germany MicroFactory and the second – which is in progress – in Bulgaria.
The new MicroFactory will be constructed in the country's Technological Industrial Development Zones (TIDZ), and once completed the company anticipates a production capacity of up to 30,000 vehicles per year. e.GO is currently projected to kick off production in the last quarter of 2024. The project is also expectd to create up to 900 new jobs in the country, a press release reads.
“This agreement is another key milestone in e.GO’s global growth and underscores the intrinsic value of our disruptive technology and innovation. We are truly excited to expand our production footprint to the Republic of North Macedonia, following our progress in Bulgaria. Our strategic focus in South East Europe is based on our conviction as to the region’s competitive eco-system, attractive investment climate and access to driven and talented human capital,” says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the board of e.GO.