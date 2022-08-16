© GPV

Currently, GPV says that the lobby, second-floor office and canteen, high-precision area, utility building and loading bay are progressing according to plan. The roofing of the entire factory is expected to be finished in just about a month – in September 2022.

“Even though, there has been minor delays, we expect the new factory to be finished by mid-March 2023 as planned. We are very much looking forward to moving into the new facilities and to serve our customers from there,” says Bjørn Fiskers, Managing Director at GPV Electronics TH and Mechanics TH, in a press release

When the new mechanics factory is finished, and the mechanics production has moved into its new facilities, the current facilities will be refurbished into an extension of our Electronics TH factory.

GPV current mechanics factory in Thailand is 7,100 square metres, and the GPV electronics factory in Thailand is 15,000 square metres. When the construction project is completed, the mechanics factory will have access to 12,000 square metres, and the electronics factory will be 22,000 square metres.

After the expansion in both Sri Lanka and Thailand, GPV will have a 100,000 square metres of space in total.