GPV is making progress at its new Thai mechanics factory
The manufacturer says that the construction of its new mechanics factory in Thailand is rapidly progressing. As of July 2022, the piling of the new mechanics factory in Thailand has been completed.
Currently, GPV says that the lobby, second-floor office and canteen, high-precision area, utility building and loading bay are progressing according to plan. The roofing of the entire factory is expected to be finished in just about a month – in September 2022.
“Even though, there has been minor delays, we expect the new factory to be finished by mid-March 2023 as planned. We are very much looking forward to moving into the new facilities and to serve our customers from there,” says Bjørn Fiskers, Managing Director at GPV Electronics TH and Mechanics TH, in a press release
When the new mechanics factory is finished, and the mechanics production has moved into its new facilities, the current facilities will be refurbished into an extension of our Electronics TH factory.
GPV current mechanics factory in Thailand is 7,100 square metres, and the GPV electronics factory in Thailand is 15,000 square metres. When the construction project is completed, the mechanics factory will have access to 12,000 square metres, and the electronics factory will be 22,000 square metres.
After the expansion in both Sri Lanka and Thailand, GPV will have a 100,000 square metres of space in total.
“The construction projects in Thailand are important steps on our growth journey. The new factory facilities will help us to meet our customers increasing demands and continue to deliver high-quality products,” says Bo Lybaek, CEO at GPV, in the press release.