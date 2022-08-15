© Foxonn

“Leveraging Foxconn’s manufacturing strengths, world-wide network of industry leaders and supply partners, and our new partnership with Monarch Tractor, Foxconn is positioned and eager to contribute to the ongoing and future success of Monarch Tractor, its products and its customers,” says Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group in a press release. “This partnership reflects Foxconn’s growing center of gravity for autonomous electric vehicle production and the potential that can emerge from forward-thinking collaborations.”

The EMS provider says that full-rate production of Monarch Tractor’s MK-V Series is scheduled to begin Q1 2023 at the Foxconn Ohio facility, an approximately 6.2 million square foot campus of scalable production space. This will follow production of Monarch’s Founder Series in Q4 of 2022 at Monarch Tractor’s Livermore, California, manufacturing facility.

Foxconn assumed manufacturing operations at its Ohio facility back in May 2022 after completing an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lordstown Motors Corp. This agreement with Monarch Tractor is the first contract manufacturing engagement by Foxconn following the closing of the APA.