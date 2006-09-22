Foxconn denies negotioations with Logah

The rumors saying that Foxconn should be in negotioations with Logah are according to Foxconn untrue.

Foxconn Electronics posted a filing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) clarifying that recent market hearsays about a truce between the company and Li Shin International Enterprise (LSE) and its affiliate Logah Technology were untrue. There are according to Foxconn no negotiations between the involved parties and that there is no truth in reports that the company is procuring products from Logah or Li Shin.