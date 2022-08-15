© CATL

Covering an area of 221 hectares in the Southern Industrial Park of Debrecen, the project will supply both cells and modules to European automakers. Construction of the first production facilities is currently planned to start within this year.

CATL says in a press release that it will use electricity from renewable energies, and is considering developing solar power with local partners in the country. In order to build a sustainable and circular battery value chain, the company is also examining the possibility of joining forces with local partners to establish facilities for battery materials in Europe.