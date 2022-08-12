© Freyr

FREYR Battery is establishing a technology resources campus and business unit in Japan. The new business unit is the company’s first physical location in Asia and will focus on efforts to facilitate and scale-up the company’s testing and development of the 24M Technologies battery platform. FREYR’s new facility will be located in Fukuoka where the testing equipment is currently being installed.

FREYR’s Japan technology resources unit will primarily be engaged in running electrochemical testing of various materials related to 24M’s technology development, while also providing a platform for the recruitment and hiring of experienced battery engineering talent.

“Japan is a global center for battery development, and consequently home to some of the most experienced and capable lithium-ion battery cell experts in the world,” says Rune Nordgaard, FREYR’s Country Manager, Japan, in a press release.

The Country Manager continues to say that the new technology resources business unit in Fukuoka will advance FREYR’s clean battery development efforts by expanding the company’s capacity for laboratory-scale testing related to 24M’s platform, as well as provide access to advanced technology and a deep pool of experienced engineering talent.

FREYR also expects that the new Japan business unit will help accelerate and support its collaboration with other 24M licensing partners based in the region.