Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
© ICAPE Group PCB | August 12, 2022

ICAPE Group opens new logistics centre in France

PCB supplier ICAPE Group continues to grow, and the French company is expanding with a new logistics centre in France.

As sales volumes increase, ICAPE Group is deploying a new tool to support its development and offer a better quality of service to its customers.

With 30% growth in its business volume during the year and an expected increase of 200% in the upcoming years, the expansion is described as essential to increase the logistics capacities on the site at its head office of Fontenay-Aux-Roses, in the Paris region.

We are talking about a 600 square metre storage and working space that has been deployed, inside ICAPE Group’s French HQ, to ensure a higher level of logistics services.

Ad
August 10 2022 1:14 pm V20.7.6-2
Ad
Ad