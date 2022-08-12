© ICAPE Group

As sales volumes increase, ICAPE Group is deploying a new tool to support its development and offer a better quality of service to its customers.

With 30% growth in its business volume during the year and an expected increase of 200% in the upcoming years, the expansion is described as essential to increase the logistics capacities on the site at its head office of Fontenay-Aux-Roses, in the Paris region.

We are talking about a 600 square metre storage and working space that has been deployed, inside ICAPE Group’s French HQ, to ensure a higher level of logistics services.