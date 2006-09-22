New Global Marcom Director at DEK

In a move designed to consolidate and develop the strength of its international brand across key strategic markets, DEK has announced the appointment of Karen Moore-Watts to the position of Global Marcom Director.

In her new role effective from this month, Moore-Watts will apply her proven marketing and communications expertise to maintain and develop DEK's dominant market share in many strategic market sectors. Joining DEK from her role at Universal Instruments Corp., Moore-Watts will now oversee DEK's global brand development and the wide array of marketing and communications activity this covers – both internal and external.



More specifically, Moore-Watts will build on the strength of DEK's leading-edge technologies to devise and implement promotional initiatives in conjunction with DEK teams and their external resources. Moore-Watts will report directly to DEK CEO John Hartner.



Having been based in both Asia and the Americas with Universal, Moore-Watts now returns to the UK to assume her new post at DEK.