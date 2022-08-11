© Siemens

Siemens and MAHLE intend to collaborate in the field of inductive charging of electric vehicles. Both companies have signed a letter of intent to this effect.

“Wireless charging of electric vehicles is emerging as a major market for the future. In addition to making life considerably easier for drivers, who no longer have to fiddle with cables and connectors, it is a crucial requirement for the autonomous mobility of tomorrow. The transfer efficiency of wireless, inductive charging is comparable to plug-in systems,” says Stefan Perras, Head of Pre-development and Innovation for Charging Infrastructure at Siemens AG, in a press release.

One aspect of the planned cooperation includes coordinated standardisation efforts in the relevant pre-standardisation and standardisation bodies. The goal is to close gaps to ensure full interoperability between vehicles and the charging infrastructure.

In addition, there are also plans for a close exchange of ideas to develop a complete inductive charging system for electric vehicles. MAHLE aims to contribute with its expertise as an automotive supplier and Siemens its expertise in the field of charging infrastructure.

“We are very pleased to have found a strong partner in Siemens in order to make major advances in inductive charging. The combined experience of both companies will give us a clear competitive advantage,” says Harald Straky, Vice President for Global Development in Mechatronics and Electronics at MAHLE.

Both parties are also planning extensive interoperability and cross-testing between the charging equipment on the vehicle (secondary coil) and the charging infrastructure (primary coil). This is said to allow for technical improvements and validation of inductive charging systems for electric vehicles and ensure interoperability. Some of the testing will be performed as part of publicly funded projects.