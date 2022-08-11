© SemiGen

MicroFab has been in operations since 1999, providing precision RF circuit fabrication and atomic-level micro machining services. The company provides ion beam etching, plating, dicing, and micro-machining services and thin film components for communications, microwave, biomedical sensors, and fiber optics applications serving the Defense, Medical, and Telecom markets.

This acquisition is described as a strategic element of Naprotek's continued expansion in RF products, services, and solutions. Naprotek now offers customers an array of custom build-to-print thin film products, supported by enhanced capabilities and a wider spectrum of thin film technologies. The business and entire MicroFab team will be integrated into the East Coast operations at SemiGen, a Naprotek Company.

"The acquisition of MicroFab adds distinct manufacturing processes and products that will further complement our comprehensive product and service offering. Our business has continued to grow rapidly with ever increasing technical requirements from our customers. Facing this demand, we are confident that MicroFab will immediately augment our RF Solutions capabilities and we are excited to welcome John Kelley, Wayne Stauss, and the entire MicroFab team to SemiGen," says Tim Filteau, President of SemiGen, in a press release.