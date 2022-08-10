© HansaMatrix

The company points to strong demand in industrial and IoT-sectors as an explanation to the increase, as well new customer acquisitions – predominantly in the industrial sector in Nordic and other European countries.

HansaMatrix says in the update that it has not been impacted by any macroeconomic factors, nor has it seen any pandemic-related impact on its operations during the quarter. However, the company has seen an overall energy cost increase related to electrical and heating. These increased costs however represent a relatively small share of cost structure and have a limited impact on profitability.

Increasing component prices and extraordinary long lead times are still affecting business growth and volumes. The company says that component availability has not improved in the second quarter. As the increased manufacturing capacities come into operation, there could be a gradually ending deficit period somewhere in the time interval between Q4 2022 to Q4 2023, says HansaMatrix in the update citing industry experts.