UMS Skeldar manufactures two rotary wing UASs, the Skeldar V-200 and V-150. Both have seen increases in the amount of flight hours thanks to a strategic move to continuously test in other locations across Europe.

“The last 12 months have seen considerable changes being made to our organisation, most notably in terms of the recruitment strategy we are rolling out. We have done a lot of work reviewing the packages we now offer alongside the platforms. The mission requirements, including the concept of operations, platforms, maintenance procedures, training requirements, sensor operations, data analysis – basically the solution we provide to our customers – has been reviewed with our customers’ feedback in mind. Alongside strategic modifications to our key platforms, the next phase of our plan will see us expand into new markets,” explains Axel Cavalli-Bjorkman, CEO of UMS Skeldar, in a press release.

Over the last twelve months, the company has grown to almost 170 full-time employees across its facilities in Linköping, Sweden, Möhlin, Switzerland and in Benningen, Germany. With further recruitment required in a wide variety of areas, UMS Skeldar is expecting to add enough capacity to enable it to take advantage of the variety of tenders it is currently involved in.