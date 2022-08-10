UMS Skeldar ramp up recruitment drive
Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) provider, UMS Skeldar, says it is heavily increasing its recruitment drive in areas including flight operations, software engineering, training, and supply chain management, as it ramps up its expansion in to key strategic civilian sectors.
UMS Skeldar manufactures two rotary wing UASs, the Skeldar V-200 and V-150. Both have seen increases in the amount of flight hours thanks to a strategic move to continuously test in other locations across Europe.
“The last 12 months have seen considerable changes being made to our organisation, most notably in terms of the recruitment strategy we are rolling out. We have done a lot of work reviewing the packages we now offer alongside the platforms. The mission requirements, including the concept of operations, platforms, maintenance procedures, training requirements, sensor operations, data analysis – basically the solution we provide to our customers – has been reviewed with our customers’ feedback in mind. Alongside strategic modifications to our key platforms, the next phase of our plan will see us expand into new markets,” explains Axel Cavalli-Bjorkman, CEO of UMS Skeldar, in a press release.
Over the last twelve months, the company has grown to almost 170 full-time employees across its facilities in Linköping, Sweden, Möhlin, Switzerland and in Benningen, Germany. With further recruitment required in a wide variety of areas, UMS Skeldar is expecting to add enough capacity to enable it to take advantage of the variety of tenders it is currently involved in.
“We are seeing a considerable interest from an increased number of market sectors, which has given us a lot of insight into what we need to be able to offer in the future,” continues Cavalli-Bjorkman. “With our V-150 platform for example, we have designed it with two payload bays to accommodate the need to use combinations of payloads. In addition, the real-time flight and mission management system has been developed to be particularly easy to use in all operating conditions and to support safe operations. Finally, the modular design of the V-150 enables a high degree of maintainability and minimum turn-around times during operations.”