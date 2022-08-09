© Plexus

“In fulfilling our vision to help create the products that build a better world, we see an opportunity for tremendous growth in Thailand and within the APAC region in supporting highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. This new facility benefits from Thailand’s highly skilled workforce and proven supply chain supporting Plexus’ history of delivering operational excellence and creating a growth platform for existing and future partners,” says Oliver Mihm, Executive Vice President and COO, in a press release.

The COO continues to say that Plexus recently began initial qualification shipments from this new site to an existing partner and has also received significant interest from potential partners.

Plexus says that it invested more than USD 60 million to construct the 400,000 square foot site – which will eventually employ more than 1,800 staff members.