This multi-million dollar buildout follows the recent opening of Sakuu’s battery pilot line facility currently producing batteries for clients and the company’s follow-on funding round of 62 million earlier in the year.

“We are in a rapid growth phase due to strong demand for our forthcoming printed batteries,” says Sean Sharif, VP of Global Supply Chain and Logistics, in a press release. “Our new facility paves the way for our first 3D printing platform gigafactory, dubbed Sakuu G-One. The facility will allow our teams to fine-tune all aspects of our battery printing technologies to enable swift deployment of our gigafactories.”

The new 79,000 square feet facility will be used as the company’s flagship engineering hub. It will house a number of different teams – battery, engineering, material science, R&D and additive manufacturing – and will oversee new gigafactory employee training and client product demos.

The company says that the new site is estimated to house 115 employees by the first quarter of 2023. The new facility also will allow Sakuu to scale its 3D printing battery platform as the company looks to open gigafactories around the world with a total energy output goal of 60GWh by 2028.