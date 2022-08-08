© Integrated Micro Electronics Inc

The company says that the slow recovery of the industry-wide component shortage situation was aggravated by the continued rise of inflation, shortage of skilled labor, and foreign currency depreciation against the US dollar. These headwinds have impacted IMI margins with a net loss of USD 3.5 million for the quarter.

The first half of the year ends with USD 691 million in revenues and a net loss of USD 5.5 million for the group, while IMI wholly-owned subsidiaries achieved a net income of USD 3.6 million, the company states in a press release

The strength of the US dollar in the second quarter has affected financial results in IMI’s European and Chinese sites that primarily book contracts in Euro, British Pound, and Chinese Renminbi. Despite these challenges, wholly-owned subsidiaries managed to remain profitable and sustained their quarter-on-quarter sales recovery with USD 290 million, a 12% growth against the first quarter of the year. VIA and STI on the other hand, continue to be more significantly affected by component shortage issues. Non-wholly owned subsidiaries declined 11% quarter-on-quarter to USD 67 million in revenues.