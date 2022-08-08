© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 08, 2022
Wistron plans expansion in Mexico
In a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange the company states that it plans to start a construction project on land already owned by the company.
In its second quarter report, the company states that in response to business development and strategic planning needs, Wistron InfoComm Mexico, a subsidiary of Wistron, plans to build staff dormitories within a limit of USD16.8 million.
Evertiq has reached out to the company for further details.
