© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 08, 2022

Wistron plans expansion in Mexico

In a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange the company states that it plans to start a construction project on land already owned by the company.

In its second quarter report, the company states that in response to business development and strategic planning needs, Wistron InfoComm Mexico, a subsidiary of Wistron, plans to build staff dormitories within a limit of USD16.8 million.

Evertiq has reached out to the company for further details.

