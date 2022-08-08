© Koenigsegg Lightyear

The investment is part of a more extensive technology-sharing partnership in which the two automakers will share proprietary and patented information. In a press release, Lightyear says that the exchange of knowledge should enable the development of ultra-efficient vehicles as well as the commitment to jointly develop new automotive technologies.

Lightyear has developed the Lightyear 0, a solar car launched on June 9, 2022, and will enter production this fall. The car features five square meters of patented, double curved solar arrays, allowing the vehicle to charge itself while commuting or simply parked outdoors. The company says that in optimal conditions, the car can power itself with 70 kilometers of range per day on top of its estimated range. With the new partnership, Koenigsegg's technologies will be applied to further improve the energy efficiency of Lightyear’s second model, Lightyear 2, slated to enter production in late 2024 or early 2025.

“Koenigsegg is top of the food chain in the field of high-performance sports cars. I've always admired their blend of incredible performance, design, and sustainable technology - this partnership shows we are clearly on the right track," says Lex Hoefsloot, Co-Founder and CEO of Lightyear, in the press release. "I’m incredibly excited to be able to tap into decades of experience in designing and building aspirational cars, and look forward to working closely with Christian and his team to drive real change in the industry together."