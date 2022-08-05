© Variosystems

What started as an idea in 2020 quickly became a successful endeavour allowing the company's customers to leverage a stable, efficient and dependable supply source.

The company's 70,000 square feet production facility in Juarez, Mexico, opened back in 2021, but Varisystems says that already has plans for a capacity expansion in Q1 2023 – this time for wire harness manufacturing.

“With a growing number of very successful transfers to our Mexico facility, our Customer Success Teams along with the NPI experts from all facilities have developed a proven recipe for rapid and efficient transfers while mitigating potential risks. We believe that adaptability to our customers’ needs while providing guidance on industry’s best practice defines Variosystems North America as clear a leader in ECM onshoring,” says Yves Lafortune, General Manager of Variosystems’ North America operations, in a press release.

The Mexican plant – which offers PCBA manufacturing services, as well as box build/system integration – operates in the IMMEX program under USMCA requirements free trade agreement (former NAFTA).

The trend towards more balanced and regional supply chain setups is not only seen in the North American region. Variosystems observes that their internationally operating customers review their supply chain strategies and ask for advice in optimizing their supply chains.