Headquartered in Bohemia, New York, Data Device Corporation is a manufacturer of electronics for naval, aircraft and space applications. Their products are used throughout the civil aerospace, defense, space, and industrial industries.

The Odyssey 1325 is a MIL spec complaint high-volume, high-mix component lead tinning machine equipped with auto load/unload functionality and is capable of processing dual solder alloys, a press release reads.

Designed to tin component leads for re-conditioning, gold removal and re-tinning applications, including high reliability and military applications including DIP, SIP, QFP, BGA, axial and radial components as well as BGA de-balling.