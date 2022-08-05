© Bentec

XDry Corp has announced that its Master Distributor in Europe has expanded its support to include Scandinavia and the Baltic region, a press release reads.

“We are very excited to add XDry products to our portfolio,” says Sampsa Rekonen, Vice President, Sincotron. “We are looking forward to our successful cooperation. We would also like to thank David Bennett from Bentec for making this deal happen. Bentec is a very appreciated partner to us.”