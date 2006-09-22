Orbotech delivers AOI to American PCB maker

Orbotech, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., announced that Gorilla Circuits Inc., based in Silicon Valley, California, USA, has purchased a Discovery™ 8 automated optical inspection (AOI) system. This decision follows an evaluation of three solutions from competing AOI suppliers.

'We are continually investing in state-of-the-art technology that allows us to expand our fabrication capabilities and fulfill our customers' needs', explained Mr. Hershel Petty, President of Gorilla Circuits, Inc. 'It was a clear choice to go with Orbotech. We are very pleased with the overall performance results of the Discovery system and the support that they are currently demonstrating to us. We look forward to this new production tool being instrumental in expanding our capabilities to meet growing customer demand, while continuing to achieve the high quality standards and maximized production efficiencies that we require'.



Mr. Barry Cohen, President of Orbotech, Inc., commented: 'Gorilla Circuits is dedicated to customer satisfaction as their number one priority by meeting time to market demands with the highest quality and consistency. Our latest generation Discovery AOI system is an excellent fit for their production strategy with its fast end-to-end AOI cycle time, the ability to handle a wide range of applications and a very simple operation. We are proud to have been awarded this order by Gorilla and look forward to working with them over the long-term as their vendor of choice.'