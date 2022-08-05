© KMC Controls

The new Ersa Versaflow 335 selective soldering machine is said to use less solder and improves the reliability of solder joints used on circuit boards while cutting down on the time it takes to complete them compared to the widely used wave solder process, a press release reads.

The new selective solder machine will increase the accuracy of making solder connections while reducing the amount of time, energy and materials it takes to produce high-quality circuit boards, said Mitch Kehler, CEO of KMC Controls, said in the press release. That translates into an improved capacity to fulfill orders and keep our commitments to customers.

In the short term, the new soldering system will help us fill existing orders delayed by global supply chain issues, Kehler continued. In the long term, the SSM will help us return to the Just-in-Time manufacturing KMC Controls is known for.