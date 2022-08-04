© Bittele Electronics

Bittele has expanded its component warehouse to provide more storage space for consigned inventory since extended part lead times still plague the component market.

"Bittele Electronics is proud to announce the expansion of our Markham assembly facility," says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics, in a press release. "With the expanded warehouse, we can store consigned parts for ongoing and upcoming orders. We also offer the option of purchasing and stocking critical items from a customer's BOM upon request."

In addition to the expansion of its component warehouse, the company has also installed a new Soltec Wave Soldering Machine, which will be utilised for larger-volume, through-hole assembly. The new wave soldering machine will complement its current Ersa Selective Soldering Machine and will be operational later this summer.