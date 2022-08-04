© SIA

Global sales for the month of June 2022 were USD 50.8 billion, a decrease of 1.9% compared to the previous month.

“Global semiconductor sales were robust during the second quarter of 2022, increasing across all major regional markets and product categories compared to the second quarter of last year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Market growth has slowed somewhat in recent months, however, with year-to-year growth in June dipping below 15% for the first time since February 2021. Sales into the Americas continued to lead all regional markets in June, increasing by 29.0% year-to-year.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to June 2021 in Japan (16.1%), Europe (12.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.9%), and China (4.7%). Month-to-month sales were down across all regions: Japan (-0.7%), the Americas (-0.9%), Europe (-1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-2.3%), and China (-2.8%).