Electronics Production | September 22, 2006
STMicroelectronics and Mentor Graphics Partner
STMicroelectronics and Mentor Graphics® today announced that the two companies are partnering to make Mentor's Nucleus® Mobile Operating System (OS) available on STMicroelectronics' Nomadik™ STn880x and STn881x series of multimedia application processors.
Developers using the Nomadik processors now have a scalable and robust foundation from which to build mobile features phone applications quickly and easily.
As consumer adoption of mobile technology becomes pervasive, handset manufacturers and wireless carriers realize the need to provide high-end features – such as multimedia, Internet and PDA functionality – in mid-range phones, in order to achieve high sales volumes and drive usage of wireless data and content services. By pairing the ubiquitous Nucleus Mobile OS with its Nomadik processors, ST provides a platform solution that enables mobile phone manufacturers to address this growing market.
“The Nucleus Mobile OS has long dominated the baseband side of the mobile phone processing equation," said Neil Henderson, General Manager for the embedded systems division of Mentor Graphics. “Now, we're seeing more and more opportunities to play on the application side as well. By combining the powerful Nomadik-based platform with the expansive features of the Nucleus Mobile OS, handset makers can give consumers the features they want at a price they can afford."
“Nomadik is an award-winning family of application processors that delivers best-in-class multimedia performance for mobile phone manufacturers," said Jyrki Hännikainen, General Manager, Application Processor Division, STMicroelectronics. “We quickly recognized that the Nucleus Mobile OS is extremely popular. The partnership with Mentor Graphics will provide Nomadik customers the ability to leverage their existing experience and legacy while adopting sophisticated multimedia functionality for mass volume deployment."
ST's Nomadik family of mobile multimedia processors harnesses a multi-cores distributed architecture based upon an ARM926EJ-S core to deliver superior video, audio and graphics reduced power consumption and simplified software development for such products as smart phones, personal digital assistants, Internet appliances and car entertainment systems.
The Nucleus Mobile OS is the most widely deployed commercial operating system in mobile handsets. It includes support for the most important differentiating features in today's cell phones and converged wireless devices, such as Internet and USB connectivity, graphical user interfaces and secure communications.
