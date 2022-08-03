© Yaskawa

In China, economic activities are stagnant by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic but demand for factory automation at production sites is increasing due to labor shortages. Also, in line with China’s domestic growth strategy, demand is expected to expand in a wide range of fields, including EV-related, 5G-related, and environment-related infrastructure investments designed to reduce carbon neutrality, semiconductors, and general industrial markets.

Yaskawa's new plant will supply components such as mounting boards and electronic units for use at the group’s production bases in China, thus strengthening its supply chain in China. The company says in a press release that it aims to accelerate improvements in productivity and quality by building a production system that implements its solution concept i³-Mechatronics.

In addition, we plan to expand production models to further strengthen our capability to respond to customer needs and enhance our proposal capabilities of i³-Mechatronics, thereby improving customer satisfaction and contributing to the growth and development of the Chinese economy.

The new facility offers Yaskawa a total floor area of 26,973 square metres, where the current 75 employees will produce mounting boards for servo amplifiers and AC drives, and electronic units for robot control panels.