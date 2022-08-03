© Saki

The Japanese inspection equipment specialist has appointed Eddie Ichiyama, former Senior General Manager Asia, to head all overseas sales operations as Chief Sales Manager for Overseas. Mr. Ken Katsumi, former Senior Sales Manager Japan, has taken over the role of Chief Sales Manager.

On the first of August, a new Overseas Sales Headquarters was incorporated into the worldwide sales structure. The sales organisation is now composed of two divisions: the Overseas Sales Headquarter, which looks after all overseas markets outside of Japan, and the Sales Headquarter, which is largely responsible for customer relations in Japan and the sales promotion functions of the head office.

In their new roles as Chief Sales Managers, Mr. Ichiyama and Mr. Katsumi will play an important role in driving forward the inspection capability of Saki’s range of automated inspection systems to customers worldwide.

"Eddie has established a business foundation in China as the head of our subsidiary in Shanghai, China, followed by his outstanding contribution to business expansion in the European region as General Manager at Saki Europe. He then shifted his focus to Asia to expand a pan-Asian sales infrastructure within a larger framework, says Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation," in a press release and continues.