© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams use the Teledyne FLIR Centaur ground robot to disable unexploded ordnance (UXO), improvised explosive devices, landmines, a press release reads.

In 2017, the Army chose Centaur as its MTRS Inc. II solution for a multi-year program of record. Since then, other U.S. military branches have opted to deploy Centaur to their EOD units as a new or replacement ground robot system. Since 2020, Teledyne FLIR has announced orders totaling more than 1,800 Centaurs from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps.

This latest award raises the value of the original Man Transportable Robot System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) contract from roughly USD 190 million to more than USD 250 million, a press release reads.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2023.