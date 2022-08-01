© pichetw dreamstime.com

When the company acquired its new 50,000 square foot facility in Carson City, Nevada, it made the decision to outfit it with XQuik II Plus. Rocket EMS now operates an XQuik II at its new Carson City facility as well as its headquarters in Silicon Valley.

“Working at a fast-paced environment like Rocket EMS is never an easy task to do singlehandedly,” says Geenno Fontanilla, Director of Engineering at Rocket EMS, in a press release. “That is why we rely on partnerships with equipment suppliers like VJ Electronix to provide us with technologically advanced equipment. The XQuik II Plus has been a work horse in our receiving and warehouse departments at both our Nevada and California sites.”

The company now moves forward to integrate the system into its Voyager 2.0 MES system, which will provide customers with visibility at a component level to ensure accuracy and traceability of their materials on demand.

With a cycle time of less than 20 seconds (for both single reel and quad counts), the XQuik II Plus is designed for operational simplicity and automation flexibility.