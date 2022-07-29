© Vicor

The ChiP (Converter housed in Package) fabrication facility enables scalable, automated, cost-effective manufacturing of power modules to support customers worldwide. The company states in a press release that the new ChiP foundry will provide 45% more manufacturing floor capacity to meet high-volume requirements of ChiP customers on a global scale.

With its new ChiP foundry, Vicor takes a major step toward realising its vision to enable high-performance, modular power solutions capable of satisfying demanding power requirements across a range of high-growth markets. The company states that the new fab utilises patented fabrication processes that differentiate Vicor power modules by enabling the most power-dense and energy efficient solutions.