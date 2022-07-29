© TSMC

Second-quarter silicon wafer shipments saw 5% growth from the 3,534 million square inches reported during the same quarter last year.

“Silicon shipments and demand remain robust driven by a strong semiconductor market,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic, in a press release. “Inflation, as in the case of other wafer fabrication materials, continues to place upward pricing pressures on silicon. Wafer supply, in the face of continuing semiconductor fab expansions, remains constrained.”