ZKW Group says that it is massively expanding its site in Silao, Mexico. The plant, which went into operation in 2016, is now being expanded by an additional 15,700 square meters to a total of 48,700 square meters of production space.

At the same time, 830 additional jobs will be created. The site manufactures high-quality headlights for car manufacturers such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan Infiniti, Volkswagen and Volvo.

By 2025, ZKW Mexico plans to produce around 3.5 million headlights per year with 2,522 employees. Total investment since the establishment of ZKW México will be around USD 255 million.

"One of our main goals has been to work on innovations in terms of performance, quality, design and solutions, and thanks to the trust of our customers, this 3rd Phase expansion will not only increase the turnover, manufacturing capacity and quantity of team members, but also the possibility to develop and produce in our site more complex and cutting edge headlights," says Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO der ZKW Group GmbH, in a press release.

With the 3rd Phase expansion, ZKW México will increase its production capacity by 1.5 million headlights. ZKW Mexico supplies numerous car manufacturers in the NAFTA region. In collaboration with Volvo, ZKW is developing a new type of headlamp with dynamic mechatronics and various integrated systems.

"Out of this 3rd Phase, we will produce headlights and center lights for electric vehicles and SUVs for BMW, Ford and General Motors. We are also working on a first project with Volkswagen," says Jan Seumenicht, General Plant Manager ZKW Mexico.