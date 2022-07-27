© Neways

The company says that the new facility puts Neways in an "excellent position to meet further market growth" and produce electrical wiring interconnections for ASML’s lithography systems.

“At Neways we continue to invest in scaling up our advanced capabilities to meet growing market demand. This cleanroom takes us to the next level of cleanroom-controlled production for electrical wiring interconnected systems,” says Gerard Jacobs, management director of Neways Cables and Wiring Solutions, in a press release.