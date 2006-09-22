PartnerTech gives notice to 70

PartnerTech gives notice to 70 of its 450 employees att its Åtvidaberg plant in Sweden.

The Swedish EMS provider sees that its local customers in Åtvidaberg have som problems to sell their products while PartnerTech's new customers increasingly are chosing to manufacture at PartnerTech's plant in Sieradz in Poland. This has lead to lower manufacturing volumes at the Åtvidaberg plant and PartnerTech therefore has to reduce its workforce while the company is increasing its operations in Poland and Finland.



50 of the 70 employees where workers and 20 of them were white collars. Added to these 70 another 60 temporary workers should not expect an extension of their contracts.