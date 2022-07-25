© Hisense

Gorenje has been operating in Valjevo for 16 years and provides over 1’600 jobs to the residents of Valjevo and the Kolubara district, a press release reads.

The launch of the new factory will, according to the company, mean the employment of an additional 1,000 workers in the next three years.

The factory is being built next to the existing Gorenje factory, where the company is building a production hall of 30,000 square metres along with warehouses.

The planned production in the new factory will amount to 750.000 side-by-side refrigerators per year, and the total production in all three Gorenje plants in Valjevo will amount to 1.7 million appliances per year by 2025. The refrigerators of the Hisense, Gorenje and Asko brands will be produced mainly for export to European markets.

In addition to the investment in the new factory in Valjevo, the company last year made additional investments the Hisense Europe Electronics factory in Velenje. This year, Hisense will open the Hisense Europe R&D Center in Velenje, where engineers will develop appliances under Hisense, Gorenje and Asko brands for the global market.