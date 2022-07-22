© Foxconn

The centerpiece of the new collaboration is said to be Hon Hai’s new EV platform. It integrates NXP’s S32 family of processors, and its analog-front-end, drive, networking and power products, a press release reads.

The collaboration will also include next-generation platforms such as Electrical/Electronic Architecture (EEA), Cybersecurity, connectivity solutions using the latest NXP S32 domain and zonal controller family for gateways and vehicle networking control, while also advancing secure car access with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Another pillar is safe automated driving augmented by NXP’s leading radar solutions. Hon Hai and NXP have outlined more than 10 automotive products for the first stage, which will soon be in development.

We are proud to join forces with Hon Hai today to support its ambitious leap into an automotive and to jointly address the challenges and opportunities of a new generation of smart, connected vehicles, especially Hon Hai’s new electric vehicle platform, said Kurt Sievers, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors, in the press release. The auto industry has to become faster and more efficient, and NXP is pleased to extend its technology portfolio to enable electrification, next-generation architectures, smart car access systems and more.