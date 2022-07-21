© Taylor TX

Samsung has intentions to expand the company’s site in Taylor, Texas. Pretty significantly, actually. According to media reports, local news providers such as Taylor Press has recently gone through several documents released by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts on Wednesday.

The documents show that Samsung wants to add nine more plants to the manufacturing site in Taylor. The Taylor Press says that the company has ”submitted Chapter 313 applications for appraised tax-value limitations for the proposed nine additional fabrication plants”.

Samsung could, if approved, expand its Texas prescence to include eleven manufacturing facilities in Taylor and Austin, meaning that the company investment would increase to 184,6 billion dollars, compared to its initial 17 billion investment plan.

The documents indicates that Samsung could raise its local workforce from 1’800 workers to a around 10’000. The Taylor Press says that the additional plants could come online ”one each year from 2034 to 2042”.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott issued a statement yesterday regarding Samsung’s expanding investment in Texas.