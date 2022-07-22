© Renesas Electronics

Renesas has previously stated that the acquisition will allow the company to expand its tool suite and software offerings for AI applications and increase its in-house capability to provide highly optimized endpoint solutions that combine both hardware and software.

With the completion of the acquisition, Reality AI has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas. Renesas now possesses Reality AI's team of AI experts and an AIoT R&D center-of-excellence in Maryland, U.S