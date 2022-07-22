© Coorstek

The company will invest to add additional semiconductor ceramics manufacturing capabilities at existing facilities, mainly in Oguni town, Yamagata prefecture and Kawatana town, Nagasaki prefecture in Japan, a press release reads.

For a large-scale production increase including this investment, CoorsTek expects to hire about 300 additional employees mainly at its facilities in Oguni town and Kawatana town by the end of Q1 2023.

Our Japan manufacturing facilities play a critical role in driving growth for the company in Asia and in delivering high quality materials for the semiconductor market, said Jonathan Coors, CEO, CoorsTek, Inc. and President, Coorstek K.K, in the press release. CoorsTek will be well positioned to grow with the semiconductor market through these capacity expansions, and this investment underscores our long-term commitment to Japan.

Start-up for this additional capacity is planned in 2024.